"He don't even get upset" - Joaquin Buckley shares honest reaction to "black Donald Cerrone" Kevin Holland's upcoming fight against Gunnar Nelson

Kevin Holland's attitude toward fighting has come under heavy fire from fellow UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley. It is his opinion that 'Trailblazer' approaches MMA the same way that legendary lightweight actor fighter Donald Cerrone did, who never truly prioritized a title.

In fact, Cerrone rarely ever seemed upset by his losses, which is the same response Holland has to his fights. Naturally, Buckley does not approve of this attitude, believing that it is holding Holland back from true success, especially as he takes on Gunnar Nelson next.

"For me, I think Kev, bro, just whatever little money he has, he is making from the UFC. He comfortable with it. Right now, you can see he comfortable with losing. He don't even get upset, mad about it, like nothing. It just is what it is. You see he got another fight coming up now, right?"

Buckley even reminisces over Holland's stellar 2020 run, during which 'Trailblazer' fought five times, finishing four of the five foes he beat.

"You can just see that his mentality... you will never see that 2020 Kev again. Never. Somebody that could have done something and could have made some noise back in the day because he was hungry, he was motivated and he was locked in. I think my man just a little too comfortable now with them checks. It is what it is. His path, his vision. If you can make more money and not having to fight for a belt like a Donald Cerrone. So he the black Donald Cerrone."

Check out Joaquin Buckley's thoughts on Kevin Holland:

Holland's bout with Nelson takes place this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 255. Nelson is a high-level grappler, which has proven to be Holland's Kryptonite in the cage.

Kevin Holland faced Joaquin Buckley during his exceptional 2020 run

In only his second fight in 2020, Kevin Holland faced Joaquin Buckley in a clash of welterweight knockout artists. Despite Buckley's explosiveness, he struggled with Holland's speed and length, with 'Trailblazer' proving too snappy and quick. By round three, Holland had found his moment.

Check out Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley highlights:

He dropped Buckley, TKO'ing him to cap off an exceptional performance. Unfortunately, the two men never had a rematch, but it's a fight Buckley called for in the past.

