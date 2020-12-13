Watch: Kevin Holland's ridiculous knock out of Jacare Souza with a punch from the bottom

Kevin Holland did what he said he would do - take his winning streak to 5-0 in 2020 against Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza at UFC 256.

Kevin Holland, who took to the headlines big time after knocking out Anthony Hernandez earlier this year in 39 seconds, took a little bit longer to sleep 'Jacare' Souza on the main card of the pay-per-view.

Watch: Kevin Holland's clinical knock out of 'Jacare' Souza

Kevin Holland secured the fifth consecutive win of his current streak with an unbelievable knockout from a near-impossible grounded position.

Kevin Holland started started with a big right before 'Jacare' moved in to grab a leg. 'Trailblazer' tried to set up a triangle unsuccessfully, and ends up landing a few elbows.

Little after the one minute mark, Souza managed to get on top by the cage and deliver a few solid punches. Kevin Holland is seen talking to Souza from below and moments after, slingshots himself around to create some space and land a massive right from bottom.

A few more punches, and the referee intervenes to stop Kevin Holland from hurting Ronaldo Souza even more.

Watch the crazy knockout below:

Kevin Holland: “I had a dream about this”



Couple of seconds later 👇#UFC256 pic.twitter.com/L64l7iONq9 — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) December 13, 2020

What's next for Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland has the second longest winning streak in the UFC Middleweight division, right after the Champion Israel Adesanya. Prior to Souza, he has knocked out Joaquin Buckley and Charlie Ontiveros, and had a split decision win over Darren Stewart - all in 2020.

There is a possibility Kevin Holland might face Marvin Vettori next.

Holy smokes.



Kevin Holland KOs Jacare in the first. What a freaking win. 5-0 in 2020 for Holland.



Holland x Vettori next. Let’s go. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 13, 2020

At the post-fight interview, Kevin Holland called out Khamzat Chimaev, who was scheduled to fight one week from now against Leon Edwards.

Unfortunately for Chimaev, who has had a tough time getting opponents to fight of late, Leon Edwards tested positive for COVID-19 and the bout got cancelled.

Kevin Holland offered to fight Khamzat Chimaev for his next and sixth fight of 2020. Previously, Kevin Holland has also called out Israel Adesanya as well, and engaged in trash talking with the Middleweight king.