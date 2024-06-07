"He doesn't even have a solid chin" - Johan Ghazali eyes an emphatic KO win over multi-champ Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat

Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali isn't looking past the accolades that Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat has accomplished ahead of their exciting flyweight Muay Thai tussle on June 7 as part of the loaded ONE 167 card inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ghazali even revealed that he may have found his target on fight night and is looking to double down on it to secure another highlight-reel finish. He shared this in a recent ONE Championship Instagram post, where he stated:

"I respect him as a fighter, but he doesn't even have a solid chin. I'm going for the knockout."

The Malaysian-American rising star is also looking to rip a page off Denis Puric's victory over the former five-time WMF Muay Thai world champion and 2009 Asian Games Indoor Games gold medalist. He wants to put him away as well and possibly secure the additional $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Fans expect Johan Ghazali to add Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat to his pile of wins in ONE Championship

Since arriving in the world's largest martial arts organization in February 2023, Ghazali has remained undefeated and swept all five fights under the promotion. His most recent victory was a 36-second knockout against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title challenger Edgar Tabares in December 2023 at ONE Fight Night 17.

Due to this dominant run and incredible form, fans are rooting for the Rentap Muaythai Gym athlete to win his upcoming bout. The recent poll that ONE Championship created confirms this after he got 73% of the votes in his favor to beat the Ho Chi Minh City Muay Team representative.

ONE 167 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America during U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.