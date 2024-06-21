"He didn't even try" - Daniel Rodriguez reacts as weight cut drama forces change in Kelvin Gastelum fight

UFC Saudi Arabia originally featured a welterweight showdown between Daniel Rodriguez and Kelvin Gastelum on the main card of the showcase.

However, in the days leading up to the fight, Gastelum claimed he was encountering difficulties adhering to the stipulated weight limit, hinting towards a potential "rough weight cut."

Gastelum, who's had a history of botched weight cuts, alluded to a "pretty hard training camp" leading up to the event which made no sense to Rodriguez. 'D-Rod' simply underlined it as a lack of discipline and being lazy on Gastelum's part.

The bout has now officially been bumped to the middleweight bracket and Rodriguez, who was preparing for a 170-pound fight all along, appears to be breezing through the weight-cutting protocol.

He took to Instagram and posted a series of stories weighing in on the situation. Rodriguez wrote:

"He didn't even try [to make weight]. I might weigh in with all my clothes on."

He added:

"We were hoping he'd miss weight but not this much. We were hoping to get some of his fight purse, but now he doesn't have to cut to 170, so he's not going to be as drained as we planned. I'll still try to put the pressure and try to put on a fight... But now he doesn't have to cut all that crazy weight."

Check out Daniel Rodriguez's posts below:

Daniel Rodriguez reacts to weight change for Kelvin Gastelum fight [Images courtesy: d_rod_ufc on Instagram]

Daniel Rodriguez claimed the weight change for Kelvin Gastelum fight put him in a "tough spot"

Daniel Rodriguez isn't particularly thrilled by the change in weight limit for the upcoming clash against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Saudi Arabia.

At the pre-fight media scrum, Rodriguez claimed that the UFC matchmakers reached out to him for the change in weight class claiming Gastelum couldn't make the 180-pound catchweight limit either.

Weighing in on the whole episode during the media scrum, Rodriguez stated:

"I already agreed to 185. I’m so invested in this fight. It put me in a really tough spot. I need this fight to happen. It’s been such a long fight camp and I did agree to take a percentage of his purse, which is only fair."

He added:

"I just felt like 180 would have been a good weight, but it’s not my first time coming through for the company, and I want the UFC to know that I’m that guy that’s going to make the sacrifices even if it’s not in my favor. … In the sense of being a professional, I feel like I lost a little respect for the guy.”

Check out Daniel Rodriguez's comments below (2:30):