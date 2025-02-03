"He f***ed up a few of them" - Joe Rogan gives unfiltered opinion on Steve Mazzagatti, referee with notorious reputation who got blasted by Dana White

Joe Rogan recently expressed his thoughts on Steve Mazzagatti, who has a controversial past with Dana White. According to Rogan, Mazzagatti was on the other side of White's ferocious tirade because of several poor officiating calls in the past.

After a contentious career, Mazzagatti is no longer seen inside the octagon. The American has become infamously well-known for his late stoppages. He is also known for stoppages that are thought to be strange and very early.

Rogan spoke to stand-up comedian Brian Simpson on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast about the importance of having a knowledgeable referee inside the cage. The UFC commentator promptly mentioned Mazzagatti in response to Simpson's question regarding the referee that White reprimanded, saying:

''Steve Mazzagatti, yeah...I haven't seen him in a while...He f***ed up a few of them. There’s a few of those guys that f***ed up a few too many fights, and then they just, you know, you just can’t. After a while, we need someone reliable. I mean, you got a guy like Mark Godard who almost never f**ks up. Everybody is gonna f**k up, they have the second hardest job. The first hardest job is the fighter, second hardest job is the referee, third hardest job is probably the judge. My job's easy.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:27:23):

Notably, after Mazzagatti overlooked Josh Burkman putting former UFC welterweight title contender Jon Fitch to sleep on a World Series of Fighting 3 card, White launched into a lengthy rant on the former UFC referee, saying:

''Does anybody here disagree that Mazzagati is a f*****g toolbox? I mean, he literally did nothing, Fitch was out cold. The Nevada State Athletic Commission is going to keep this guy around until he f*****g hurts somebody. That guy is dangerous.''

Check out Dana White's comments below:

When Joe Rogan discussed how elite referees train in MMA to keep fighters safe

Joe Rogan spoke with comedian Theo Von on his podcast last month, emphasizing the challenges of being a referee in the sport of mixed martial arts.

According to Rogan, top referees like Marc Goddard and Herb Dean train in MMA to ensure the safety of the fighters within the octagon. He said:

''It's a crazy job. They have the hardest job in the world. So the guys like Herb dean, the guys like Marc Goddard, those guys need more praise because it's one of the most difficult jobs in all of combat sports other than being a fighter...Most of them train. Like Marc Goddard. I believe Marc Goddard's a black belt in Jiujitsu...Herb Dean I know had a few MMA fights...You have to have some [MMA/combat experience]. You have to know what's going on because sometimes, especially in, like, submissions and things like that. Things get complicated real quick."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (15:57):

