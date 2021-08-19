"He hasn't faced that real, real challenge yet" - Brian Kelleher is eying up a future fight with Sean O'Malley

UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher is currently preparing for a fight against Domingo Pilarte, which takes place this weekend. However, 'Boom' also has his sights set on another future opponent.

In a recent exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, Brian Kelleher revealed the one fight in the bantamweight division that truly appeals to him should he defeat Pilarte.

"To me, that O'Malley fight is more attractive than anybody in the top 15 right now because that fight, I feel, really propels your career. Your name. Your social media. All that stuff which then turns into more money."

When discussing how he views Sean O'Malley as a potential opponent, Brian Kelleher stated that:

"I think he's a really good fighter. I think his striking is- he's really fast. He puts a lot of high volume on guys. He's really accurate as well. I just think he hasn't faced that real, real challenge yet. And when he did, it was Marlon Vera and he failed... People wanna see him fight a person that's not gonna just take punches and is gonna give him a good challenge. Make him work and see how he reacts to adversity. I feel like I'm a guy that can do that."

Brian Kelleher reveals what strategy he would utilize against Sean O'Malley

Over the course of his UFC career, Sean O'Malley has shown a repeated susceptibility to low leg kicks. Against Andre Soukhamthath, Marlon Vera and Kris Moutinho, O'Malley sustained significant damage to his legs, forcing him out for extended periods of time.

When asked what his strategy would be and if he would pursue the calf kicking route against O'Malley should they fight, Brian Kelleher stated:

"It seems to be the target right. With O'Malley, he has a little bit of a weakness there. I don't think I would single it out. I think I would be more focused on: hey let's not just stand there and take punches and be a dummy for this guy. Let's move really well, get in his face, apply forward pressure. Make him work, you know, make him defend takedowns. Keep him guessing, stuff like that."

Check out our full exclusive interview with Brian Kelleher below:

