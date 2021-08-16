Is Sean O'Malley a ranked fighter?

Despite being a fan-favorite, Sean O'Malley is currently unranked in the UFC's bantamweight (135lbs) division. The 26-year-old is yet to place himself in the division's upper echelon despite having fought stiff competition so far.

Fighting a ranked fighter would perhaps enable Sean O'Malley to leap into the top 15. However, the MMA Lab pupil claims to be better off fighting unranked fighters than top-tier bantamweights. He said on a recent podcast with No Jumper that the compensation provided by the UFC to fight elite fighters isn't worth the risk.

O'Malley further stated that he is contractually bound to fight a certain amount of times for the promotion. Hence, regardless of the opponent, the BJJ brown belt is paid a set remuneration.

“They wanted me to fight someone ranked last fight. I was supposed to fight Louis Smolka (at UFC 264). For me, I have a contract to fight a certain amount of fights, and I’m gonna get paid a certain amount of money whether I fight Louis Smolka, the dude I was supposed to fight, or I fight Petr Yan, the No. 1 bantamweight in the UFC. I get paid the same. I’m gonna fight this dude (who is lower)," said Sean O'Malley.

Sean O'Malley also lashed out at UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby recently regarding fighter pay. He said on the BrO'Malley podcast that UFC brass tried to strong-arm him to accept a fight on the UFC 268 fight card.

O'Malley turned the fight down for an array of reasons. Despite being a significant draw for the company, O'Malley believes he is being treated like any other fighter.

“He [Sean Shelby] said, ‘I know you’re going to be asking for a lot of money’. It’s like, no s**t! I’m pulling f**king numbers, dude. You can’t deny that. It’s like, why do they have a problem paying someone what they’re worth? That shouldn’t be an issue. That should be like, especially when I’m blowing up like that. Those last two fights – Third-round finishes – Handing out brain damage," said Sean O'Malley.

Who does the UFC want Sean O'Malley to fight next?

According to Ariel Helwani, the UFC plans to match Sean O'Malley against No.8-ranked bantamweight Frankie Edgar next.

Edgar, a former undisputed lightweight champion, is coming off a devastating loss to Cory Sandhagen.

Meanwhile, Sean O'Malley was victorious in his last fight against Kris Moutinho via TKO at UFC 264.

Despite being on the tail-end of his prime, Frankie Edgar will undoubtedly be a level up in competition for Sean O'Malley.

