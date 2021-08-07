UFC star Sean O'Malley: Height, weight, MMA record and statistics

'Suga' Sean O'Malley is riding the wave of his meteoric rise as a UFC star by adding exceptional performances to his highlight reel one after the other.

O'Malley is an extremely popular fan favorite. His popularity stems from his unique and entertaining fighting style, coupled with his personality outside the cage. Let's take a deeper look into the career of Sean O'Malley to see what exactly makes the 'Suga Show' as big as it is:

Sean O'Malley height and weight

Sean O'Malley is 5'11" tall, which is considerably tall for a bantamweight. He has a reach of 72 inches which he utilizes to control the distance in most of his bouts.

UFC 252: O'Malley v Vera

O'Malley competes in the bantamweight division, the upper limit for which is 136 lbs. He has seldom reported difficulties in cutting weight or any related injuries.

Sean O'Malley's MMA record

Sean O'Malley holds an MMA record of 14-1-0. Out of his fourteen wins, O'Malley has won ten via KO/TKO. He has one professional win via submission and three decision victories.

The only loss reflected on Sean O'Malley's record came at the hands of Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 252. However, Sean O'Malley considers himself undefeated and refuses to acknowledge Marlon Vera's win. He even has merchandise that depicts his professional record to be 13-0, when it is, in fact, 14-1.

Sean O'Malley fight statistics

Sean O'Malley is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the UFC. He uses his extensive arsenal of well-trained kicks and punches while utilizing his reach advantage to maintain distance. The strategy has worked immensely in his favor to date.

He boasts a 63% striking accuracy, having landed 588 out of 938 attempted significant strikes in his UFC career, with 8.25 significant strikes landed per minute.

O'Malley prefers a stand-up war, and thus, his opponents believe grappling is a counter to his strengths. However, O'Malley does not allow himself to be toyed with on the ground either. He holds a takedown accuracy of 50%, having secured three out of the six he has attempted inside the octagon.

Some awesome grappling from Sean O'Malley here at the end against Gilbert Melendez. I'm ready to see the "Sugar Show" back in the cage. #QUINTETUltra pic.twitter.com/jrK6C9DZDP — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) December 13, 2019

His takedown defense, as of now, has been 60% efficient. But it's clear that O'Malley clearly excels in striking. His defense of significant strikes shows more efficiency at 66%, with 3.59 strikes absorbed per minute he has spent inside the octagon.

Although a fairly varied striker, 'Suga' tends to look for his opponent's chin on most occasions. 71% of the significant strikes landed by O'Malley have been targeted at the head of the opponent, 21% at the body, and 8% at the legs.

#UFC260 Official Result: Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) defeats Thomas Almeida by KO, Round 3, 3:52 — UFC News (@UFCNews) March 28, 2021

His average fight time inside the UFC octagon is 08:54, depicting his knack for early finishes.

He last fought Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. Although O'Malley dominated the contest, his opponent won plaudits for sustaining incredible amounts of damage.

