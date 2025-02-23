"He won't fight me till I'm 59" - UFC Hall of Famer shares hilarious take on possibly fighting Jake Paul

Jake Paul is often criticized by his critics for boxing retired and old fighters. A UFC Hall of Famer shared a hilarious take on a potential fight with Paul, while responding to a fan on social media.

Michael Bisping revealed his plans to open an academy and train young athletes for combat sports on his X account. A fan pleaded with Bisping to knock out Paul in a fight and then work on his project.

The former UFC middleweight champion replied by taking a funny dig at 'The Problem Child.' He wrote:

"He won't fight me till I'm 59."

In his most recent fight, Jake Paul defeated the 58-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson by unanimous decision.

When Joe Rogan praised Jake Paul and called his KO of Tyron Woodley "legit"

Jake Paul started as a social media influencer and eventually became a professional boxer. He has victories over notable fighters like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Mike Perry, and Mike Tyson.

A section of combat sports fans and experts accuses Paul of fighting old washed-out opponents. However, another section believes in his ability to knock out legitimate fighters inside the squared circle.

In an old episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator praised Paul for his hustle while terming his KO victory over the former UFC superstar Tyron Woodley "legit."

"You know the conversation he had with Eddie Hearn where he says, 'I'll knock out any one of your guys that's under 10 fights.' He goes, 'whoever you have bring me any guy that you have that has under 10 fights.' You can see Eddie Hearn like 'sh*t.' He's kinda stuck there."

He continued:

"Because those guys under 10 fights, what if Jake Paul knocks one of them out? What if you get a guy that hasn't been tested and maybe has some promise and maybe gets wrapped up in the hype and maybe gets a little nervous and it's his first chance at a big big big show and Jake Paul can crack. A hundred percent, that knockout of Tyron Woodley is legit as f*ck. He can crack."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Jake Paul below (1:15):

