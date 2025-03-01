“He finds a way to land them” - Johan Ghazali certain Superlek will unleash his full arsenal against Nabil Anane

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, rising star Johan Ghazali gave his thoughts on the upcoming showdown between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane at ONE 172. And according to 'Jojo,' fans better buckle up because Superlek is about to put on another masterclass.

"Yeah, of course. Superlek's hands, kicks, and elbows, they're always on fire," Ghazali said. "He finds a way to land them at full speed and with full power. So it's gonna be on show again in his fight against Nabil."

Anane might be towering over Superlek at 6'4" to 5'7", but height didn't save him last time. Superlek already knocked him out once, and Ghazali is confident it can happen again. Apparently, size doesn't matter when you've got the skill to break down even the biggest opponents.

Johan Ghazali is confident Superlek will reassert his dominance over Nabil Anane at ONE 172

Nabil Anane may be skilled, and sure, he may have been on a hot streak, but against Thai legend Superlek Kiatmoo9, that momentum might just hit a brick wall. Or at least, that's what Johan Ghazali believes:

"Nabil is good. He's super good. He's really good. But I feel nobody can beat Superlek right now. Even in the form Nabil is in, Superlek is levels above."

Algerian-Thai fighter Anane is coming off a shocking first-round TKO over Nico Carrillo, a fight that left many fans stunned. However, while he may have the reach, the speed, and the confidence, Superlek has already shown he can handle all of that.

The second installment of Superlek vs Nabil Anane is one of five title fights that feature in the stacked fight card that is ONE 172. The star-studded event will take place in the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23. Buy tickets here, or catch the action when it streams live on watch.onefc.com.

