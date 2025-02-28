  • home icon
  • "It was something else" - Johan Ghazali admits he was one of many doubters who canceled Nabil Anane's chances vs Nico Carrillo

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Feb 28, 2025 14:34 GMT
Nico Carrilo and Nabila Anane with Johan Ghazali | Image credit: ONE Championship
Nico Carrilo (left), Johan Ghazali (center), Nabil Anane (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship

Malaysian-American Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali recently shared that he doubted Nabil Anane's chances against Nico Carrillo during their ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title match last Jan. 24 at ONE 170.

But he, along with other fans, was proven wrong after Anane TKO'ed Carrillo in the opening round of their ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title joust.

This left him speechless and surprised at the strength he displayed during that night. 'Jojo' admitted this during his interview with Sportskeeda MMA by saying:

"Yeah, yeah, me too. I thought Nico was going to be knocking him out. But, s*it, he was super strong that night, I don't know. It was something else."
That victory was the Algerian-Thai phenom's sixth straight victory under the world's largest martial arts organization.

At the same time, it punched him a ticket to a unification match with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 on March 23 at ONE 172 in Japan.

Anane wants to avenge his previous defeat to 'The Kicking Machine' when he was rudely welcomed by him in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22 and gifted him a first-round knockout defeat.

Johan Ghazali thinks Nabil Anane can beat Superlek by utilizing his massive reach advantage at ONE 172

During the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Johan Ghazali also talked about the adjustment that Team Mehdi Zatout should have to potentially change the outcome of his first meeting against Superlek.

According to the Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muay Thai Gym athlete, Anane should fully maximize his reach edge against the two-sport world champion, much like what he did against his fight with Kulabdam.

Johan Ghazali explained:

"Of course, it's his reach. Nobody can beat his reach. If he can fight Superlek the way he fought Kulabdam he might win."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV via watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
