“He might win” - Johan Ghazali reveals what Nabil Anane must do to pull off massive upset vs Superlek

Malaysian teenage Muay Thai sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali will be watching the action closely at ONE 172 next month, particularly a showdown between close friend 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane.

Superlek is the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, while Anane holds the interim version of the title. The two are set to unify the gold in a highly anticipated rematch.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Ghazali believes Anane has a chance against Superlek, but he has to use his key advantages in order to win.

'Jojo' stated:

"Of course, it’s his reach. Nobody can beat his reach. If he can fight Superlek the way he fought Kulabdam he might win."

The 20-year-old Anane has been on an absolute tear as of late, winning his six fights in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The only defeat so far on Anane's record is a first-round knockout loss to Superlek himself in June of 2023. Since then, the Algerian-Thai star has been impressive to say the least.

His last five fights have been absolute spectacles, with Anane posting wins over Muangthai PK Saenchai, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Felipe Lobo, Soe Lin Oo, and Nico Carrillo.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Nabil Anane back in action.

Nabil Anane faces Superlek in world title unification match at ONE 172 in Saitama

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane will attempt to unify the gold with reigning king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

