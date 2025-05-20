“He is not focused on being the MMA World Champion” - Fabricio Andrade believes John Lineker no longer has the same drive

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil has some observations about former rival 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker.
The 27-year-old Fortaleza native believes Lineker just doesn't have that fire in him anymore.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade talked about Lineker and why he thinks the former champ is past his prime.
'Wonder Boy' told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"John Lineker is a dangerous guy who has a big name and a long history in the sport. But I think that at this moment, Lineker is not as focused as he was, for example, before fighting Bibiano Fernandes [to win the ONE World Title]. I believe that at this moment he is not focused on being the MMA World Champion."
Andrade and Lineker shared the Circle in two intense battles, both fought to the brink of exhaustion. But in the end, it was the younger Brazilian who emerged victorious and now reigns supreme as the undisputed bantamweight MMA champ.
Fabricio Andrade says ONE Championship has the best strikers in the world: "I think that’s pretty clear"
According to 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade, there is no question ONE Championship is home to the best strikers in the world.
A former kickboxer himself, and now an MMA world champion, Andrade can attest to the level of talent in the global martial arts giant.
'Wonder Boy' said in the interview:
"ONE has the best strikers in the world, for sure. I think that’s pretty clear. Muay Thai is the most complete striking martial art of all, allowing you to use your elbows, knees, punches, and kicks – and ONE has the best Muay Thai fighters in the world."
