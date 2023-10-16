"He had me fooled too" - Logan Paul posts brtual trolljob on Dillon Danis’ hypocritical opinion about boxing

Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis' much-awaited boxing showdown against WWE superstar and YouTuber Logan Paul took place this past weekend on the Prime card on October 14.

Danis' professional boxing debut ended in a disqualification loss for him as he attempted to takedown Paul in the sixth round and tried an illegal choke on him. A massive brawl between the two camps ensued after the bell.

Paul took to X to troll Danis on his subpar peformance, despite his glorious claims in the lead up to the fight. Paul posted a well-edited video that interspersed Danis' various comments in interviews on DAZN, with Ariel Helwani and on the Flagrant podcast. Along with it, he posted clips from the six rounds of fighting and the heavy damage Danis received at Paul's hands.

The video was laden with laugh effects, a gloomy soundtrack and circus bells.

Dillon Danis' comments in the clip read:

“I know I’m gonna knock him out. I don’t think he’s ready for what I bring. I’m gonna beat the s*it outta you. You’re an easy fight. [You think you’re gonna win?] Yes. [Okay, so you think you think you’re knocking Logan out?] Of course I’m gonna kill him bro. [Danis just can’t even touch Paul, really. Right there, swing and a miss again.] [And if you beat Logan...] Not if, when. You know what’s weird about boxing, it’s so easy that you feel like you’re not doing anything. You know, he’s not a real fighter.”

Check out the hilarious video posted by Paul on X:

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis speaks out after Logan Paul loss, claims to have won the war

Dillon Danis refused to accept that Logan Paul got the better of him despite the co-main event loss.

He took to X to quote Paul's comments about him and questioned what he proved with the result. Danis claimed to have won the greater war despite competing in an unfamiliar sport and being on the receiving end of Paul's bias fight rules.

"What did you prove? You didn't even tickle me. You backed out of an MMA fight against me. Everyone knew I'm not a boxer, but unlike others, I took on the challenge even with everything in your favor: weight, steroids, rounds, rules, judges, referees... the list goes on. I won the War. [face with tears of joy emoji] [clown face emoji]"

Check out Dillon Danis' tweet below:

Expand Tweet