“He fought in his own style” - Nong-O knew what he was up against in first meeting with Kongthoranee

Muay Thai legend and former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand admits he knew exactly what young rival Kongthoranee Sor Sommai brought to the table in their first fight earlier this year.

He just grossly miscalculated the threat the 28-year-old posed.

Needless to say, the Hama Muay Thai proponent doesn't plan on making the same mistakes again, and when the two meet in the ONE Championship ring this weekend in a highly anticipated rematch, Nong-O says he will no longer underestimate his foe.

He told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Kongthoranee didn't do anything to surprise me. He fought in his own style."

Nong-O Hama first met Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28 back in February, where the legendary Muay Thai fighter lost a close split decision to his younger adversary.

Now, the 38-year-old veteran is looking to exact revenge on his counterpart and wants to prove that he still has what it takes to make a solid run for the ONE world title.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Nong-O Hama back in action.

Nong-O Hama returns against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama is set to run it back with 28-year-old Kongthoranee Sor Sommai this weekend.

The two throw down in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai thriller in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

The event will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can tune in to Amazon Prime Video to catch all the action.

