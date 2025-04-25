“He learns a lot” - Thai legend Nong-O sees a bright future ahead for rising star Johan Ghazali

Legendary Thai fighter and former undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama cannot speak highly enough of rising Malaysian star 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali.

Ghazali recently spent time training in Thailand, and one of the fighters who mentored him was the iconic Nong-O.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Nong-O showered Ghazali with praise.

The veteran said of the young phenom:

"He’s a good boy, Johan’s a good boy. He’s really focused in training. Superbon teaches him, Petchtanong also teaches him, I also teach him, I spar with him, and he learns a lot. I want him to improve."

Nong-O passing his knowledge and experience on to a rising young star is a great thing for Ghazali, and should help the Malaysian upgrade his skills immensely.

Meanwhile, Nong-O is hard at work, getting ready for his own return to the world's largest martial arts organization. The Thai legend steps back inside the ONE Championship ring next weekend against another young star.

Nong-O Hama throws down in rematch with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

Thai veteran and former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama is looking to even the score when he faces young star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, whom he dropped a split decision to last February.

The two throw down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

