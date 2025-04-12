"He is so fu*king goated man" - Fans react as Sean O'Malley delivers hilarious reaction to being accused of "Dana White Privilege"

Sean O'Malley is scheduled to rematch Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316. Recently, the pre-fight press conference of the event took place featuring both bantamweight stars, which sparked reactions from fans.

Last year, at UFC 306, 'Suga' lost his bantamweight title to Dvalishvili after suffering a unanimous decision defeat. Following a brief hiatus from fighting, O'Malley is set for an immediate rematch, while 'The Machine' will be making his second title defense.

During the press conference on Friday, O'Malley faced accusations by a reporter of receiving "Dana White privilege". In response, the former UFC bantamweight champion said:

"Thanks Dana [White]"

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

Several fight fans had mixed reactions to O'Malley's statement. One of the users was moved by the former champion's brief response and wrote:

"God he’s so fu*king goated man"

Others commented:

"Apart from Pantoja, O'Malley was the next best thing"

"Lmfao Sean's a big name so it's fine"

"Such a stupid question he's the number contender"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Sean O'Malley's comments. [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Chael Sonnen previews Sean O'Malley's potential move to the UFC featherweight division

After making it into the UFC through 'Dana White's Contender Series', Sean O'Malley has built an impressive career with only two defeats so far. Given the current trend of fighters moving up to higher weight divisions, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen recently analyzed O'Malley's chances in the featherweight division.

In a recent video on his Instagram handle, Sonnen claims O'Malley is perfect for the 145-pound division by saying:

"I want [O'Malley] at 145 pounds [featherweight]. That's what I want. He's got the frame for it. He's got the build for it. He's got the attitude. He's even got a desire. And I'm completely convinced of how well he would do in two regards. First off, the top guy bounced who's Ilia."

Sonnen continued:

"Second off, the next best thing Volkanovski, if he doesn't have some luck here, is gonna be retired in two weeks. That's a reality. And third is look how well Aljo's done... Go watch how well Aljo did at everything."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

