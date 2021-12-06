"He fumbled the biggest bag of his life" - Jake Paul gives immediate reaction to Tommy Fury withdrawing from their scheduled bout

Jake Paul has confirmed that Tommy Fury's dropped out of their boxing match, which was scheduled to take place on December 18. Paul will instead rematch former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

In a recent post to his Twitter account, Jake Paul stated:

"It is official. Tommy Fury is boxing's biggest b***h. He has pulled out of the fight, the Fury's have pulled out of the fight, due to a medical condition. Who knows what the f*** is going on in that camp. I think he has a bad case of persitus. I couldn't believe the news at first. Still doesn't even seem real. He fumbled the biggest bag of his life. Now he will be watching at home, paying me sixty dollars instead of getting paid millions of dollars to fight me. I fought with a broken nose, I fought sick, get the f*** over it. This is boxing. It's official. He was scared. I think the pressure got to him. The s*** talk got to him. That's the bad news guys."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. https://t.co/t1OFVQQBBt

Jake Paul confirms that Tyron Woodley will replace Tommy Fury

With Fury out, Jake Paul will rematch Tyron Woodley, who 'The Problem Child' picked up a decision win over earlier this year.

In the same Twitter video, Paul noted that Woodley was already in training, possibly for a boxing match with Dan Hardy, and is thus ready to step straight into the ring on December 18.

"The good news is that mister Tyron Woodley, we called him up, said, 'Hey, you wanna take the fight?' He has been training. He goes, 'Sure, I'll take the fight, let's do the rematch, run it back.' I'm giving him five hundred thousand dollars extra if he can knock me out. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2."

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard