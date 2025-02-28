"He is a gent for real" - Fans react as Gervonta Davis refrains from trash-talking after seeing Lamont Roach Jr.'s mom at press conference

Lightweight boxing superstar Gervonta Davis may be a savage inside the ring, but outside of it, he's a man of manners. Case in point, 'Tank' refused to talk trash with his upcoming opponent, Lamont Roach Jr, while the latter's mother was present with them.

This rarely seen side of Davis was seen on full display at the 'Tank' vs Roach Jr press conference on Thursday. Roach's mother was in the crowd, passionately hyping up her son on stage. While he was fired up and ready to tell Davis what he planned to do to him, he wasn't expecting the usually outspoken WBA lightweight champ to be timid on the mic.

Gervonta Davis wasn't even willing to tell the crowd how he plans to win the fight. It's quite interesting to see this side of the otherwise ferocious puncher:

Fans are loving this softer side of Davis, with @AkuaHans_ saying:

"😂💕still got heart! He a gent for real"

Meanwhile, @abdul_baaz said:

"Tank Davis has been very respectful towards Lamont Roach's mom, and he never disrespected Lamont Roach in front of his mom. He was well-behaved and full of respect."

Here are more comments:

More comments on the video. [Image credit: @happypunch on X]

Gervonta Davis agrees that Lamont Roach Jr is "the most skillful" opponent he'll face so far

Lamont Roach Jr has a record of 25-1 with 10 knockouts. He's held the WBA superfeatherweight belt since 2023 and has had one of the most notable careers in USA amateur boxing.

When Gervonta Davis was asked by the media if he agrees that Roach is the most skillful boxer he'll face so far in his career, the polite power puncher agreed. He said:

"I agree. I totally agree. You [Roach Jr] got good skills. That's why he's here, you know what I mean? I think he's 25-0, you know, 10 knockouts. So I think he's an A+ fighter, I would say."

When asked to respond to this compliment, Roach said:

"I take that compliment very well and it lets me know that he is 100% focused and that he's gonna bring his A game, you know. That's [what's] going to make a great fight. That's what a lot of people are missing."

Listen to the part of the press conference here (18:28):

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr. takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, on March 1.

