"He should get fired" - Surging UFC middleweight fumes after fighter misses weight by a staggering 4.5 pounds at UFC Vegas 104

A UFC light heavyweight not making weight for his first fight in the promotion at UFC Vegas 104 has sparked a heated reaction from a surging UFC middleweight.

At this weekend's Fight Night headlined by Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze, unbeaten light heavyweight Diyar Nurgozhay from Kazakhstan is set to make his UFC debut against Brazil’s Brendson Ribeiro. Ribeiro successfully made weight at the recently concluded official weigh-ins, coming in at 205.5 pounds. However, Nurgozhay weighed 210.5 pounds (4.5 pounds over the limit).

Despite the weight miss, the Kazakh fighter remains on the card. However, he must forfeit a percentage of his purse to his Brazilian counterpart.

Check out Diyar Nurgozhay missing weight at the UFC Vegas 104 weigh-ins:

No.6-ranked UFC middleweight Caio Borralho shared his reaction, claiming the UFC should fire Nurgozhay for the drastic weight miss. 'The Natural' wrote:

"Broooo! He should get fired!! He is not even drained! Wtf 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️"

Check out Caio Borralho's comment below:

Caio Borralho's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Three fighters had weight troubles at the official UFC Vegas 104 weigh-ins

Diyar Nurgozhay wasn't the only fighter to miss weight at the UFC Vegas 104 weigh-ins. Besides the recent 'Contender Series' signing missing weight by 4.5 pounds, two other fighters have missed weight for Saturday's card.

Bantamweight fighter Josias Musasa, who will make his UFC debut this weekend against Carlos Vera, was 0.5 pounds over the limit as he weighed in at 136.5 pounds. However, on a second attempt, he successfully made weight, weighing 136 pounds sharp.

Meanwhile, Chidi Njokuani, who will lock horns with Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Vegas 104, was 1.25 pounds overweight as he weighed in at 172.25 pounds. He, too, will have to forfeit a percentage of his purse.

Check out the UFC Vegas 104 official weigh-ins below:

