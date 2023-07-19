“He gets his a** beat” - Jake Paul accepts Andrew Tate’s challenge for behind-the-scenes boxing match, fans react

In one of the most unexpected linkups this year, Andrew Tate and Jake Paul engaged in a conversation during a live stream on Rumble. Tate was originally scheduled to interact with American streamer Adin Ross and UFC president Dana White. However, White was unable to join the stream, perhaps leading to the unexpected interaction.

Andrew Tate and Jake Paul touched upon a variety of topics, including 'The Problem Child's upcoming boxing clash against former UFC star Nate Diaz. The 36-year-old even shed light on Paul's potential future clash against KSI, claiming that it's the fight that combat sports enthusiasts "really want to see".

During the conversation, Tate proposed the idea of a behind-the-doors sparring session with Paul. The retired kickboxer stipulated that the sparring session would be recorded, but will only be released if Paul agrees to do that. Tate proposed:

"You know what we should do Jake? While you're in your next training [camp] and you want some sparring, fly to Romania. We'll spar, we'll film it, and we'll decide if we want to release it or not afterward. But, I have no problem... We can have a sparring match anytime."

While Paul seemingly agreed to the idea, he was not too excited about the prospect of releasing the sparring footage for free. Check out the video here:

With 'King Cobra' floating around the idea of a Tate vs. Paul sparring match, several fight fans chimed in who they consider will emerge victorious between the two. One fan speculated:

"Jake saying they can’t release it for free knowing he gets his ass beat."

Another fan wrote:

"Let’s be honest if Jake and Andrew have a boxing match, Jake would win by decision."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Jake is ducking Tate."

Check out some of the reactions below:

[Images via: @HappyPunchPromo on Twitter]

Andrew Tate claims Jake Paul vs. KSI is one of the biggest boxing bouts at the moment

Jake Paul is set to lock horns with former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing bout next month on August 5.

While the bout has all the makings of an electrifying clash, combat sports lovers, particularly from the influencer boxing space, are eagerly anticipating a potential clash between Paul and fellow YouTuber-turned-pugilist KSI. While Andrew Tate has maintained a certain disdain for KSI, he recognizes that the UK star's potential clash with Paul is one of the biggest fights out there.

Speaking in the aforementioned stream, Andrew Tate stated:

"That's the fight everyone really wants to see. That's perhaps the biggest ones that we can make right now. We'll see whose corner Logan's in. Hopefully, he's in the right corner, because brotherhood is the most important thing. I'd like to believe that he would choose you if push comes to shove."

Check out Andrew Tate's comments in the video here.