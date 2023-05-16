KSI has put forth his take regarding a potential fight against 'The Problem Child' Jake Paul. The two YouTube megastars-turned-boxers have been at odds for several years. UK's KSI (real name: Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji) has notably fought his American rival's older brother Logan Paul twice.

While KSI and Logan Paul subsequently buried the hatchet and became business partners, the former's feud with the younger Paul brother remains as intense as ever.

In his latest appearance on The MMA Hour, KSI was asked about his much-discussed potential boxing match against Jake Paul. Addressing the same, KSI stated:

"He does not want to fight me, man. It is a humongous fight, but he doesn't want to fight. After losing to Tommy Fury, he lost all confidence."

Watch KSI discuss the topic in the videos featured in the Instagram post below:

KSI referenced Jake Paul's first professional boxing defeat, his recent split decision loss against Tommy Fury. He suggested that the loss has robbed 'The Problem Child' of his confidence. The UK social media influencer indicated that Paul left his longtime trainer BJ Flores after the defeat and returned to his former trainer and boxing legend Shane Mosley. KSI said:

"He left BJ Flores. And he's gone back to -- what's his old [trainer]? Shane Mosley." He continued, "He's gone back to him. He's unsure of himself. I think if he beat Tommy Fury, he'd be like, 'Yeah. KSI, let's go.' But now, because of him losing to Tommy Fury, he's like, 'Ah. I don't wanna fight him right now.' Because he knows, I beat him, that is it for him. It's over. He can't. Who else is going to care about who he fights?"

Watch KSI's complete MMA Hour interview below:

Could Jake Paul's next fight set up a potential grudge match against KSI?

Cruiserweight pugilist and MMA aspirant Jake Paul is scheduled to face former UFC star Nate Diaz in an eight-round 185-pound professional boxing bout on August 5th, 2023. During his aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, KSI hinted that his possible fight against Tommy Fury could transpire around the same time as the Paul-Diaz showdown.

KSI also explained why he'll fight fellow Englishman Tommy Fury rather than face Paul in their long-awaited grudge match. The 29-year-old, who was recently criticized by Paul for his controversial win over Joe Fournier, took a jibe at his longtime rival.

He reiterated that 'The Problem Child' doesn't want to fight him. KSI believes that after he defeats Fury, Paul would be even more reluctant to face him. Furthermore, he highlighted that he doesn't want to stay on the sidelines and wait for Paul until the Paul-Diaz matchup.

On that note, KSI emphasized that he'll fight Tommy Fury next and could then possibly fight the winner of the Paul-Diaz matchup. All things considered, KSI did clarify that a potential grudge matchup against Paul isn't "dead" yet and could take place down the line.

