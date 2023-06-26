"He gets scared in there" - Paulie Malignaggi dismisses Conor McGregor's boxing abilities, says YouTubers could beat him

Paulie Malignaggi has continued his beef with Conor McGregor by criticizing the Irishman's boxing ability, as well as claiming he would lose to influencer boxers.

Malignaggi and McGregor's beef started back in 2017 following their infamous sparring sessions. At the time, McGregor was training in Las Vegas ahead of his boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather.

During McGregor's fight camp, he invited the former champ to come and spar him. The pair faced-off twice, once over eight rounds and the other over 12. Footage was later released of one the sessions, which appeared to show the 42-year-old getting knocked down by McGregor.

Malignaggi then decided to leave the camp after both he and 'The Notorious' had different recollections of what happened.

Malignaggi claimed he was pushed whereas McGregor believes it was a knockdown. The pair have not seen eye-to-eye since.

Now, 'Magic Man' has once again shown his dislike for Conor McGregor by criticizing his boxing ability and dismissing his chances against the likes of Jake Paul. According to the former boxing champ, the Irishman has no talent or "balls".

Speaking to Lord Ping, Malignaggi said:

"He's [Conor McGregor] got no balls. There's no way you can get that tired unless your anxiety levels are through the roof. He gets scared in there. Jake just needs the ability to hang in there and he can start to trouble him a little. He can put himself in the position to win the fight. I think McGregor's boxing is brutally bad, but at this point, even in MMA, if you hang with him he will get uncomfortable.” [H/t Lord Ping]

Michael Chandler sends warning to Conor McGregor

Despite the ambiguity surrounding their potential fight, Michael Chandler is still as motivated as ever to face Conor McGregor.

The pair wereexpected to headline a UFC pay-per-view before the end of the year, but McGregor's USADA status recently cast that fight in doubt. The rules dictate a fighter must return clean samples for at least six months before fighting in the octagon, and 2022's cut off date was last week.

Chandler doesn't seem phased their fight remains up in the air. During a recent video with YouTube fitness influencer Jesse James West, 'Iron' once again took aim at the UFC megastar. He said:

"I'm coming for you, boy. You know, this is the toughest fight he could have come back to take. So, I respect him a ton for taking this fight, but I gotta go steal the show. I gotta spoil the greatest comeback in combat sports history."

Watch the video here (1:40):

