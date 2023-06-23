Michael Chandler sends on-the-spot warning to Conor McGregor during intense training session with YouTuber Jesse James West

Michael Chandler isn't quite yet ready to give up on the Conor McGregor fight. Earlier this year, the three-time Bellator lightweight champion was announced as the opponent to welcome the Irishman back into the octagon. The pair even filmed the 31st installment of 'The Ultimate Fighter' ahead of their expected bout.

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor's refusal to re-enter the USADA drug-testing pool before June 16 has rendered him ineligible to fight this year. However, 'Iron' remains intent on facing 'The Notorious'. In a video training with fitness YouTuber Jesse James West, he issued a warning to the Irishman.

Amidst an intense run in the woods, Chandler swore to come for McGregor, while simultaneously proclaiming himself as the most difficult fight that the former UFC double champion could have for his return bout.

Chandler's exact words after being prompted by West to send a message to McGregor are as follows:

"I'm coming for you, boy. You know, this is the toughest fight he could have come back to take. So, I respect him a ton for taking this fight, but I gotta go steal the show. I gotta spoil the greatest comeback in combat sports history."

Check out the video below (1:45):

McGregor is unlikely to respond to the warning, and barring an exemption similar to the one afforded to Brock Lesnar ahead of his appearance at UFC 200, 'The Notorious' will not fight in 2023. Michael Chandler may have to consider other options if he's not planning to sit out the entire year.

Could Michael Chandler fight another opponent?

While Michael Chandler still has his eye on Conor McGregor, the fight may no longer be on the cards for him. Thus, other opponents could be considered. Unfortunately, 'Iron' has already fought everyone else in the top five besides Beneil Dariush, who will likely need time to recover from his recent TKO loss.

Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier are currently scheduled to face each other for the now-vacant 'BMF' title. So a rematch for Chandler with either man is unlikely. Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira is aiming to earn a rematch against Islam Makhachev in a bid to recapture his lightweight crown.

Michael Chandler might have no other choice but to fight down the rankings. Arman Tsarukyan has repeatedly challenged him to a bout, and as he is only three spots below 'Iron' on the rankings, it's a matchup that makes sense. Everyone must face a rising contender at some point.

