Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler 'is over', claims Arman Tsarukyan amid sexual assault controversy - "They gonna give me that fight"

Arman Tsarukyan believes Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won't fight each other post the completion of their coaching stints at TUF 31.

Tsarukyan took on lightweight Joaquim Silva in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 75 on Saturday night. 'Ahalkalakets' survived an early scare to come back and score a spectacular third-round finish.

The UFC lightweight contender called out Islam Makhachev for a future rematch and named potential opponents for his next outing in the post-fight interview.

Tsarukyan is eyeing Beneil Dariush, but 'Benny' isn't ready to fight before December having suffered a brutal knockout loss against Charles Oliveira at UFC 289 last weekend.

Tsarukyan then targeted Chandler, as he believes that 'Iron's' outing against Conor McGregor has fallen through. 'Ahalkalakets' said:

"First of all anybody from top 5. Dariush, I heard he wants to come back in December but it's too late for me you know. I heard, Michael Chandler, his fight with Conor is over you know. And probably they're gonna give me that fight you know and I'm gonna kill this guy."

Catch Tsarukyan's post-fight interview below:

While Arman Tsarukyan dominatingly outwrestled Joaquim Silva in the first round, he surprisingly chose to stay on the feet in round 2. He almost ended up paying up heavily as 'Netto BJJ' wobbled him with a huge left hand. The 26-year-old made an impressive recovery to wrestle his way to a third-round stoppage win.

Conor McGregor sexual assault allegations: The story so far

Conor McGregor has been recently accused of violently raping a woman at Game 4 of the NBA finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets that went down at the Kaseya Center on June 9.

'Notorious', who initially made headlines for punching the Miami Heat mascot and sending him to the ER, has now been accused of forcing a woman to have oral sex before attempting to sodomize her. The NBA and Kaseya Center security allegedly forced the woman away from her friend and into a men's loo with 'Notorious' and his security guard.

Subsequent videos have emerged where McGregor was seen leading the woman into a bathroom by her hand.

Videos procured by TMZ also show the woman interacting with Conor McGregor throughout the evening and even clicking a selfie.

The woman's lawyer, Ariel Mitchell said in a statement to TMZ:

"My client has always stated that there would be video of before and after, and in those videos she emphasized that the difference in the interactions between them would be visibly noticeable. This again is another video that supports what my client has been saying and supports what she told the police since the inception of this incident."

McGregor has denied all allegations. His legal team has said they are ready to go to court over the matter.

Poll : 0 votes