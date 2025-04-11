“He gives me point advice” - Roman Kryklia grateful for Chingiz Allazov’s mentorship and friendship

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia of the Ukraine had a wildly successful evening last weekend at ONE Fight Night 30, where he knocked out promotional newcomer Lyndon Knowles in the first round of their main event match.

Kryklia made short work of the former WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion to retain his coveted ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in a rather one-sided performance.

The 33-year-old veteran cites hard work and dedication for his success but also gave props to close friend and teammate Chingiz Allazov, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Kryklia told Bangkok Post in a recent interview:

"Yeah, Chingiz's advice is the best for me, after my coach. You know you can be an expert in some subject. You can know everything. But it's very important to get some opinions from the side. And Chingiz, especially, [is] that person who can give me advice like a fighter, and who I believe, after my coach, my coach makes the strategy, and [he] gives me like point advice, and this synthesis is very important to me, and it gives me success."

Needless to say, Kryklia and Allazov have a bond of brothers that cannot be broken.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Roman Kryklia thanks Lyndon Knowles for stepping in the ring with him: "I'm respectful and thankful to him"

Roman Kryklia delivered one of the most savage beatdowns in recent memory in his explosive, one-sided win over Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last weekend.

The win was so dominant that Kryklia even felt bad for his opponent. He told Bangkok Post:

"Yeah, sure. I spoke with him. I'm sorry for such damage to him. But now he's okay. We hugged, we took photos together, and I'm respectful and thankful to him that he shared the ring with me."

