He doesn't go limp like a wet noodle - Jared Cannonier believes Charles Oliveira has what it takes to defend Islam Makhachev's takedowns

UFC 280's blockbuster clash between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev is less than a month away. The much-anticipated fight to be held in Abu Dhabi is tipped to be the championship fight of the year.

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier recently weighed in on the fight and addressed the much-discussed talking point of how grappling will be a key feature of this matchup.

During a recent interview with Helen Yee Sports, 'The Killa Gorilla' credited Oliveira's ground game.

In response to the question of who will win the lightweight championship, he said:

"That's a tough one, man. But I'm gonna lean towards Oliveira. Oliveira is a world-class grappler on the ground, he's not afraid to be there and he doesn't just get taken down and just goes limp like a wet noodle or anything like that. He's actively searching for finishes, looking for strikes off of his back. If he's on top, he's definitely trying to hit you hard and finish you."

Cannonier also praised Oliveira's much-improved striking:

"And his striking has come a long way, he's definitely feared on the feet. He's rocking these guys, he's knocking them down. Didn't he get a knockout in his last fight? He knocked him down and then submitted him. So I think Charles is definitely more well-rounded."

Watch Jared Cannonier's full interview with Helen Yee Sports below:

Islam Makhachev dismisses concerns regarding Charles Oliveira's ground game

A grappling phenom to say the least, Makhachev is undoubtedly a nightmare on the ground for most lightweights. Interestingly, the No.4-ranked contender also sees no reason to fear Charles Oliveira's ground game.

Makhachev spoke to Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on The DC & RC Show and dispelled concerns regarding Olveira’s grappling, saying:

"Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethje, they’re never grappling, they’re just striking. That’s why this is easy fight for him. But he knows Islam Makhachev very hard fight for him. But Tony Ferguson has a little bit of grappling – he cannot finish him. Tony Ferguson a hard fight for him. Tony Ferguson knows something about grappling, not too much, but he knows something."

Islam Makhachev compared Oliveira's fights against Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson. He pointed out that 'do Bronx' struggled against Ferguson, who was reasonably capable on the ground, and failed to finish him. Whereas, he finished the others with ease.

Considering all this, Makhachev believes his grappling pedigree will allow him to test Oliveira in a way he hasn't been before. Come UFC 280, we shall find out.

Watch Islam Makhachev's full appearance on The DC & RC Show below:

