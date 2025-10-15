“He was a god to me” - Rodtang names son Zlatan after football legend

Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon has revealed the heartfelt story behind his son's unique name.The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will face Nong-O Hama for the vacant title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.Ahead of the highly anticipated all-Thai clash, 'The Iron Man' spoke with ONE Championship about naming his son after Swedish football great Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and the emotional connection he has with the legendary striker.&quot;Regarding my son's name, I grew up during Zlatan Ibrahimovic's prime time. I was working a bad job back then. I watched him play with my boss, and I admired him. With his character and style, he was a god to me,&quot; Rodtang said.&quot;I do like [Lionel] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, and everyone else. But this guy's specific lifestyle – he could be cheeky and really aggressive in his performance.&quot;The 28-year-old Jitmuangnon Gym product explained that Ibrahimovic's fearless personality and aggressive style resonated deeply with him during his formative years.Perhaps the Swede's confidence and refusal to back down from anyone mirrored the fighting spirit that would eventually define Rodtang's own career.The Thai superstar also revealed what he would name a daughter if he had one.&quot;If I had a daughter, I would name her Moana,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodtang aims to make it back-to-back wins in JapanThe Thai superstar returns to the Circle in 'The Land of the Rising Sun', ready to reclaim the 26 pounds of gold he held for years.In his last fight, Rodtang delivered one of the most memorable knockouts in striking history when he shut down former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa in a mere 80 seconds in Saitama, Japan.'The Iron Man' hopes to do the same when he meets his footballing partner, close friend, and fellow icon of the sport inside the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena on Nov. 16.Seats are still available for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri – snag yours here. Fans worldwide can visit watch.onefc.com for regional broadcast details.