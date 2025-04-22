"He goes hard all the rounds" - When Caio Borralho hailed Khamzat Chimaev as the toughest sparring partner he's ever faced

During an interview with The Schmo in 2022, Caio Borralho labeled Khamzat Chimaev as the toughest training partner he has ever sparred with. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has reportedly sustained an injury that could rule him out of his potential title defense against 'Borz', rumored to headline UFC 317.

Ad

As a result, fresh rumours have emerged regarding a potential interim title matchup between Chimaev and Borralho, with 'The Natural' calling out the Chechen fighter. Old sparring footage of the two has resurfaced online, which shows Chimaev dominating the Brazilian on the mat.

Check out the sparring clip below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Natural' previously shared that Chimaev's wrestling pedigree and consistency make him the toughest sparring opponent.

"For sure the hardest guy to train with is Khamzat [Chimaev]. He's a very hard guy to train [with because of] his style [and] his wrestling background. He's very good at wrestling, he goes hard all the rounds. I think he's one of the hardest [fighters to train with]."

Ad

Check out Borralho's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Recently, Chimaev via Instagram stories, also reminded Borralho of their past training session, taking a light-hearted jab at 'The Natural' for calling him out.

Caio Borralho and Khamzat Chimaev trade verbal blows on Instagram

Caio Borralho has called out Khamzat Chimaev for a middleweight showdown after his fight against Dricus du Plessis appears to be off the charts. Chimaev responded to the Brazilian's callout on Instagram, stating that 'The Natural' could never defeat him, even if they fought 100 times.

Ad

"If we will fight 100 times, you will never win if somebody knows you know that bro."

However, Borralho instantly reverted to 'Borz', urging him to sign the contract.

"If you say so Khamzat Chimaev. Sign the contract and we will see."

Check out Caio Borralho and Khamzat Chimaev's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.