Khamzat Chimaev gets dragged into fiery Instagram feud with Caio Borralho over potential showdown amid Dricus du Plessis injury scare

Khamzat Chimaev has taken a dig at Caio Borralho, who has expressed an interest in a fight with him recently for the interim UFC middleweight title.

Chimaev’s dominant performance against Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 helped him to make a strong claim for a title shot against UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

Du Plessis most recently defended his middleweight strap in a rematch against former champion Sean Strickland at UFC 312, winning via unanimous decision.

'Borz' was rumored to battle 'Stillknocks' next in an attempt to win the UFC middleweight crown. UFC CEO Dana White also teased that the announcement of Chimaev's upcoming bout will be made in the next few days.

However, as per the latest reports, the UFC 317 potential headliner between du Plessis and Chimaev might be scrapped because the South African has suffered an injury during training.

Borralho called out Chimaev after hearing the news of du Plessis potentially being out of his next title defense. The Chechen phenom, who has previously trained with 'The Natural,' and thinks that the Brazilian stands no chance against him in a potential bout, wrote on Instagram:

"If we will fight hundred times, you will never win if somebody knows you know that bro 😂😂😂😂"

Borralho responded to Chimaev's comment:

"If u say so! Sign the contract and we will see 😉🤓"

Check out Khamzat Chimaev and Caio Borralho's comments below:

Khamzat Chimaev reminds Caio Borralho of past training session

Khamzat Chimaev and Caio Borralho have trained together early in their respective careers, with the latter even praising 'Borz' previously for helping him evolve as a fighter.

Amid the recent back-and-forth, Chimaev shared an image of himself submitting Borralho, and another image of their past training session.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's Instagram stories below:

Chimaev's Instagram story. [Screenshots courtesy: @khamzat_chimaev on Instagram]

