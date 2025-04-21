Khamzat Chimaev seemingly finds a new opponent amid rumoured Dricus du Plessis injury, fans react: "Who the fook is that guy!!"

A fighter's wish to face Khamzat Chimaev for the potential UFC interim middleweight strap after Chimaev's potential bout with champion Dricus du Plessis being reportedly canceled has caught the attention of MMA fans.

Chimaev and du Plessis were expected to battle for the middleweight championship at UFC 317, as the headliner. However, according to MMA journalist Kevin Iole, 'Stillknocks' is allegedly injured, leaving Chimaev without an opponent.

In response to the news, No.-6- ranked UFC middleweight Caio Borralho took to X and expressed his desire to take on 'Borz' for the interim belt.

''Khamzat said yes! The only thing that makes sense is the Interim belt! This fight is gonna be bigger than him vs Dricus! Mark my words''

Check out Caio Borralho's comments about battling Khamzat Chimaev below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Who the fook is that guy!!''

Expand Tweet

Another stated:

''Good Imavov deserves it for ducking Caio''

Others wrote:

''I feel like intern belts are becoming a bit too common, I don’t think an interim belt should be made just because a champ can’t make 1 fight due to injury this isn’t at all consistent from DDP.''

''I feel like Nassourdine Imavov got screwed here. Because if he's ranked higher than me Caio Borralho then why don't they just fight and make that the main event?''

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Chimaev is coming off a dominant first-round submission victory over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. Meanwhile, 'The Natural' boasts a 7-0 record in the promotion.

When Caio Borralho discussed possible fight with Khamzat Chimaev

Caio Borralho remains undefeated in the UFC and will look to face top contenders like Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland in his bid for the UFC middleweight gold.

Appearing on the JAXXON PODCAST, Borralho opened up about his training sessions with Chimaev and Strickland, citing that it wouldn't matter in a potential title fight.

''I feel that it's just business, you know? I've been training with Strickland for like, past two years... Khamzat and all these guys. And when it comes about fighting in this top of the division and all that, just business."

He added:

" Just need to go there and we are killing each other for free in the gym, you know? Why don't [we] try to kill each other making some good money and see who the best man [on] the night wins? That's my mindset."

Check out Caio Borralho's comments about Khamzat Chimaev below (7:32):

