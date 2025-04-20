Khamzat Chimaev drops fiery four-word response after Dricus du Plessis injury derails rumored matchup

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev is next in line for a title shot against current champion Dricus du Plessis. Chimaev dropped a response on X after rumors started circulating that du Plessis had suffered an injury.
Chimaev made a strong claim for a title shot with a dominating win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. On the other hand, du Plessis dominated Sean Strickland to retain his title at UFC 312.
'Borz' has had issues with injuries himself which has slowed down his career. The 30-year-old was fighting at welterweight before moving to middleweight due to weight issues. Chimaev's fight with Paulo Costa was canceled because of injury to the Brazilian, and then he himself pulled out of a fight against Whittaker due to being 'violently ill.'
Chimaev vented his frustration in a post amid du Plessis reportedly sustaining an injury. He wrote:
"This guy biggest bullsh*t"
Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post below:
Chimaev made his UFC debut back in 2020 and has been undefeated in all of his eight fights. He holds wins over reputed names like Whittaker, Kamaru Usman, and Gilbert Burns.
Bo Nickal gives his opinion on a potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev
UFC middleweight contender Bo Nickal is an elite American wrestler with several accolades to his name. On the other hand, Khamzat Chimaev has asserted dominance in the sport with his Russian-style wrestling. Due to their fighting styles, both fighters have been successful in the UFC, and many fans and analysts have anticipated a fight between the pair.
Speaking to MMA Junkie, Nickal talked about the possibility of him fighting Chimaev and said:
"I think that he [Khamzat Chimaev] is a guy I look at with a lot of respect, and he's proving himself and competed against the best in the world and won. The only way we're going to get matched up is if I continue to do the same thing and I prove myself. I think it will be an exciting fight for the fans. I've got a little ways to go before then, but we'll make it work."
Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (6:38):