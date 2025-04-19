  • home icon
  Khamzat Chimaev's latest training footage in gym ahead of potential fight booking sends fans into frenzy: "Just give him the belt already"

Khamzat Chimaev's latest training footage in gym ahead of potential fight booking sends fans into frenzy: "Just give him the belt already"

By Subham
Modified Apr 19, 2025 17:32 GMT
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's latest training clip. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Khamzat Chimaev’s latest training clip has sparked reactions from the fight fans. Chimaev is rumored to battle UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis next.

Du Plessis last defended his strap against Sean Strickland in a rematch at UFC 312 and won via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, 'Borz' last battled former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 and secured a first-round submission. Chimaev’s dominant performance against 'The Reaper' warranted him a shot at the middleweight gold.

With Strickland losing in the rematch and with no other contenders left to battle du Plessis, this matchup is what is next in the title picture.

A viral clip shared on X showed Chimaev honing his wrestling and striking skills in a training camp.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s training clip below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Fans were quick to share their reactions to the post. One of them was impressed by Chimaev’s training and commented :

"Just give him the belt already"
Another fan quipped:

"Hands look fast but the wrestling moves are super basic tbh"

Others wrote:

"In my opinion, Khamzat will be unstoppable in the first two rounds. But when he gasses out, Dricus will completely take over and dominate him."
"Flipped that guy like he was nothing"
"Does he realize none of these training partners is DDP he’s gonna destroy you he’s too strong and he will knock you out."
Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Khamzat Chimaev is confident to prevail over Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is expected to be the UFC 317 headliner as per rumors. UFC CEO Dana White has teased that a formal announcement regarding Chimaev’s next bout will be made soon.

Meanwhile, Chimaev expressed his confidence in beating du Plessis in a potential bout for the UFC middleweight title. The 30-year-old uploaded a photo of himself with the strap, suggesting that the South African had lost the battle.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post below:

Edited by Tejas Rathi
