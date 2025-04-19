Khamzat Chimaev's latest training footage in gym ahead of potential fight booking sends fans into frenzy: "Just give him the belt already"

Khamzat Chimaev’s latest training clip has sparked reactions from the fight fans. Chimaev is rumored to battle UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis next.

Ad

Du Plessis last defended his strap against Sean Strickland in a rematch at UFC 312 and won via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, 'Borz' last battled former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 and secured a first-round submission. Chimaev’s dominant performance against 'The Reaper' warranted him a shot at the middleweight gold.

With Strickland losing in the rematch and with no other contenders left to battle du Plessis, this matchup is what is next in the title picture.

Ad

Trending

A viral clip shared on X showed Chimaev honing his wrestling and striking skills in a training camp.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s training clip below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were quick to share their reactions to the post. One of them was impressed by Chimaev’s training and commented :

"Just give him the belt already"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan quipped:

"Hands look fast but the wrestling moves are super basic tbh"

Others wrote:

"In my opinion, Khamzat will be unstoppable in the first two rounds. But when he gasses out, Dricus will completely take over and dominate him."

"Flipped that guy like he was nothing"

"Does he realize none of these training partners is DDP he’s gonna destroy you he’s too strong and he will knock you out."

Ad

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Khamzat Chimaev is confident to prevail over Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is expected to be the UFC 317 headliner as per rumors. UFC CEO Dana White has teased that a formal announcement regarding Chimaev’s next bout will be made soon.

Ad

Meanwhile, Chimaev expressed his confidence in beating du Plessis in a potential bout for the UFC middleweight title. The 30-year-old uploaded a photo of himself with the strap, suggesting that the South African had lost the battle.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.