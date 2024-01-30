"He was going to kill me" - When Conor McGregor's alleged attack on a woman forced her to jump off his yacht

Conor McGregor has grown to become one of the most famous athletes in the world. But along with the fame and money, the Irishman has also attracted negative publicity in recent years for several run-ins with the law.

Back in 2023, an Irish woman claimed that she was assaulted on McGregor’s yacht off a Spanish island. She allegedly suffered a broken arm after jumping into the water to flee the yacht.

The woman claimed that the UFC star invited her to his 34th birthday bash after partying with her at the Ocean Beach Club. According to her, McGregor invited her to a private area on the yacht and displayed aggressive behavior. The woman added that he punched her face and kicked her in the belly after she cried for help.

The woman then allegedly jumped off the yacht and was later rescued by the Red Cross. However, she could not file a complaint with authorities because of the language barrier, but immediately informed Irish authorities upon her return.

The Dublin officials contacted the court in Ibiza, where the alleged assault took place. According to court documents obtained by the Spanish media, the woman, in her statement, said:

“His behavior changed at that moment [when I cried for help]. It was as if he was possessed. I knew that I had to get off the boat because I thought that he was going to kill me.”

The woman filed a civil action case against the McGregor, but ended up dropping it within a month. Her solicitor informed Irish media that a ‘notice of discontinuance’ was filed and the woman no longer wanted to continue with the legal battle.

Meanwhile, McGregor’s spokesperson informed members of the media that he denied all allegations and accusations raised by the woman.

Conor McGregor teases UFC 300 return

Conor McGregor has been on the sidelines since suffering a brutal leg break in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The Irishman was expected to fight Michael Chandler after the conclusion of Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2023. However, his comeback has been delayed for several reasons.

The milestone UFC 300 pay-per-view card is set to take place in April, 2024 and ‘Notorious’ recently teased his return on the card. He took to X and wrote:

“McGregor on 300 seals the deal.”

Expand Tweet

The Irishman previously proposed a fight against Chandler in the International Fight Week headliner. However, there has been no official announcement from the UFC and so, it's still unclear when Conor McGregor will make his comeback.