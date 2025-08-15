"He is gonna beat anyone" - Khamzat Chimaev delivers verdict on the Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones debate 

While the MMA world may never get to witness Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones throw down, Khamzat Chimaev has shared a unique perspective on the fight.Although Jones vs. Aspinall was a real possibility a few months ago, 'Bones' choosing retirement over a reportedly agreed-upon heavyweight title unification against the Briton seems to have angered Dana White.Despite the New Yorker showing interest in an MMA return after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the UFC White House card, White seems to be wary of banking on the Jones-Aspinall matchup for such a historic card.It is no secret that 'Borz' holds the former UFC two-division champion in high regard and considers him one of the best talents to have ever graced MMA. During a recent interview with Bear Degidio of the JAXXON PODCAST, Chimaev reflected on the dream heavyweight clash that never came to be, saying:&quot;He could, he could [have won against Aspinall], but... Maybe he [Aspinall] could beat Jon Jones as well, but when you get older, it's different.&quot;The soon-to-be middleweight title contender, however, added that Jones in his prime could've defeated any fighter:&quot;If you use Jon Jones, [of] his young age with anyone, bro, he is going to beat them. Every day people [are] getting older. I'm happy he's finished. He's a legend and undefeated.&quot;Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments on the Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones debate below:When Khamzat Chimaev labeled Jon Jones &quot;scary&quot;Jon Jones is considered by many to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time. The former pound-for-pound king holds dominant wins over numerous legends of the sport, including Quinton Jackson and Lyoto Machida. Moreover, apart from a DQ loss to Matt Hamill, he has never tasted defeat.During a 2022 appearance on The Triple C &amp; Schmo Show, Khamzat Chimaev showered praises on Jones, labeling him a &quot;scary&quot; fighter and his favorite mixed martial artist of all time:&quot;Jon Jones, of course. Nobody is like him. He beat a lot of guys, you know, he beat the monsters. I did work, all my training with Alex [Gustafsson]. I know how good he is. And if Jon Jones could stop that guy, it's scary. He beat, like, not easy fighters. It was crazy. Good fighters, knockout power, and on the ground, it was good... And 'DC' [Daniel Cormier], you know, he pressures, he has good wrestling, and he has good boxing, and he has the mentality to just pressure the fighters and kill them, you know. And he stopped that guy as well.&quot;