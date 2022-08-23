"He gonna somehow run outta Vaseline next time you fight" - Fans react to Gilbert Burns' playful scuffle with cutman Brad Tate ahead of UFC 278

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns was at UFC 278 this past Saturday in Salt Lake City. While 'Durinoho' wasn't booked to throw down that night, he decided to have a fight outside the octagon.
In a video shared by the UFC, Burns can be seen having a playful scuffle with UFC cutman Brad Tate in the stands as the crowd cheered them on. Though it appeared to be in good fun, it also seemed like the cutman wanted none of it.
Watch the video below:
Fans quickly jumped to the comments with their hilarious responses. One user joked that the cutman would be out of Vaseline when Burns needs it during his next UFC fight.
Check out some of the fan reactions below:
This wasn't the first time the two were involved in a playful fight. The duo were also spotted having a friendly scuffle backstage at the UFC Long Island card in July. Burns was present there to support his younger brother Herbert Burns.
Watch the video below:
Is Gilbert Burns vss Jorge Masvidal in the works?
Gilbert Burns has been quite vocal about wanting a fight against Jorge Masvidal for several months now. Burns also told MMA Junkie last week that both fighters verbally agreed to the fight and that a date was being worked on.
While 'Gamebred' also expressed some interest in the fight previously, the Miami native took to social media to deny the Brazilian's claims. He urged fans not to believe anything related to him unless he confirms it.
Following Masvidal's tweet, Burns interacted with The AllStar's John Hyon Ko and clarified his comments. The Brazilian stated that 'Gamebred' was initially offered to fight him in November at Madison Square Garden. However, he was told that the UFC BMF would be ready in December or January as he had to undergo a wrist procedure.
"The fight was offered [for] November 12th, MSG but he had a procedure in his wrist and he said he was not ready for November but he will be ready for December [or] January. So, if the UFC is not lying to me and I don't believe they will, they are. That's what he said that he would be ready December [or] January."
He added:
"He wants to fight he said, 'Yes', but he cannot do in November. So, that was his own words that UFC told me. So, I don't know what's going on to be honest."
Watch Gilbert Burns discuss Jorge Masvidal below:
While it's unclear if Jorge Masvidal is interested in a fight with Gilbert Burns, 'Gamebred' has been actively seeking a fight with UFC megastar Conor McGregor.