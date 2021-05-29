"He is not a good boxer" - Sean O'Malley gives his opinion on Cody Garbrandt's loss to Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27

Cody Garbrandt's quest to put together a streak ended in a unanimous decision loss to the resurgent Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27. Heading into the fight, 'No Love' had the perceived technical advantage over Font in the striking department.

However, Font managed to keep Garbrandt at the end of his jab for the majority of the fight, winning all five rounds on two out of three judges' scorecards. The strategy did not allow Garbrandt to gain control of the fight as he struggled to bring Font into his own striking range.

Bantamweight prospect Sean O'Malley recently gave his thoughts on the fight. 'Sugar' Sean is on an upward trajectory in the division and could face both Font and Garbrandt in the future.

While talking about the Cody Garbrandt vs Rob Font fight on his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley said:

"I've been calling it forever. I've been saying that Cody is decent dude. He's got speed and power just naturally. I don't think he's a good boxer and it showed. That's what I thought. People think I'm a hater but that's literally from my perspective; that's what I saw."

Rob Font extended his winning streak to four victories at UFC Vegas 27. He failed to win crucial fights in his UFC career for a period of time, which kept him away from the contender status in the division.

However, wins over Marlon Moraes and former champion Cody Garbrandt in back-to-back fights have cemented his place as a top contender in the division.

Rob Font says staying disciplined made the difference in the fight against Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt has unusual knock-out power for a fight in the lower-weight class. All but two of Cody Garbrandt's twelve professional MMA wins have come by way of knockouts. Rob Font, though, managed to stay away from Cody Garbrandt's power punches and did not get drawn into a firefight.

While speaking to Mike Swick in a recent interview, Rob Font acknowledged that Cody Garbrandt was the more powerful and faster fighter between the two of them. Font, however, stated that discipline was the key to his success in the fight.

"My whole thing was, if I get hurt, I start feinting. Don't start punching, start feinting with this guy. You can't go at it with this guy. I never game him that shot. But definitely, the power is still there. the speed was still there. I think it was more of me being a lot more disciplined than him," Rob Font said.

Currently ranked No.3 in the bantamweight division, Rob Font is a win or two away from fighting for the bantamweight title. Font recently stated that he would not fight lower-ranked opponents in his future bouts and called out former champ Petr Yan for the fight. However, Yan still has unfinished business with champion Aljamain Sterling and refused to fight Font in a tweet.

Don’t try to bite off more than you can chew. You couldn’t even knock Cody No Chin out with your pillow hands https://t.co/vQ9H8E5ABH — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) May 28, 2021

