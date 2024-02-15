“He has a very good energy” – Felipe Lobo says Anatoly Malykhin’s upbeat nature a shining beacon in the gym

Reigning two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is not only inspiring his teammates to be the kings of their respective divisions but also providing them with an incredible amount of energy at the gym.

This was shared by one of his teammates, Felipe Lobo, on his most recent appearance on The AllStar’s YouTube channel for an interview, as he revealed:

“Anatoly is a monster, you know. He's like a monster. He has a very good energy, you know. He’s the kind of fighter like whenever you see in the gym every time when you see him, he’s laughing, he’s screaming, like ‘Aargh, let’s go!’ Like crazy.”

Both Lobo and Malykhin are sharpening their striking skills in Thailand, along with other ONE Championship stars like ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

Although ‘Sladkiy’ is being guided by the famed boxing coach, John Hutchinson, the Russian knockout artist is getting his reps and fair share of preparation in the Land of Smiles to prepare him for his fights.

Malykhin is coming off a third-round TKO finish of Arjan Bhullar in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22 to unify the ONE heavyweight MMA world champion and etch his name in the record books by becoming a two-weight titleholder.

Felipe Lobo to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 19

On February 16, Lobo will have a second opportunity to capture his very own world title as he takes on the reigning two-sport world champion, Jonathan Haggerty, for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19.

‘The Demolition Man’ is fully focused on knocking out ‘The General’ to make him pay for his constant taunting and callout, thus taking revenge on the defeat of his teammate, Fabricio Andrade, who was knocked out by Haggerty in the second round of their world title fight in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.