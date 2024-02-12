“It’s very hard to fight someone who reads everything so fast” – Felipe Lobo expecting a tough war vs. Jonathan Haggerty

Felipe Lobo is bracing himself for a tough fight against reigning two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19.

Lobo will exchange strikes with Haggerty in Bangkok, Thailand, with ‘The General’s’ 26-pound Muay Thai crown on offer inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of their showdown, ‘The Demolition Man’ had an interview with The AllStar to talk about ‘The General’ and his incredible fight IQ, which helped take him to the pinnacle of two divisions.

Lobo tipped off his hat to Haggerty for his ability to adjust quickly in-fight and is anticipating a hard but exciting matchup with him, as he stated:

“He’s a very fast learner, he’s very fast, he moves so fast, he does everything very fast. And it’s hard to fight against a fighter who’s fast. It’s very hard to fight someone who reads everything so fast. And this will be a factor why I think it’s going to be a very good fight.”

See the full interview below:

The 30-year-old Brazilian maintained his status as one of the top contenders in the bantamweight division after beating Saemapetch Fairtex in his previous fight via third-round knockout.

It was a bounce-back win for him after suffering a third-round knockout loss to former world champion Nong-O Hama in his first crack at the coveted world title. Lobo also holds victories over Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon and Rodlek PK Saenchai.

Felipe Lobo predicts a knockout finish against Jonathan Haggerty in world title clash

In another recent interview with ONE Championship, Lobo was asked about his prediction for his fight with Haggerty, and he declared that he would knock him out during the bout and get his hand raised in the main event of the card.

Additionally, he aims to make the British sensation for his constant taunting and callout of his name in various interviews. Lobo also wants to avenge the defeat of his teammate Fabricio Andrade, whom Haggerty knocked out in November 2023.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free in U.S. primetime to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.