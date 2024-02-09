“He’s got a big heart” – Liam Harrison believes fans shouldn’t underestimate Felipe Lobo’s chances vs Jonathan Haggerty

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison has warned fans that they should not shrug off the chances of Felipe Lobo against reigning world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Lobo is set to challenge Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his recent appearance on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel, the ‘Hitman’ thinks that Lobo’s toughness will be his main weapon against ‘The General,’ stating his previous fight as the perfect example.

Harrison said:

“Lobo’s very good, he’s technically very good. He's got a big heart because when he beat Saemapetch he got knocked down early in that fight and he was in all kinds of trouble and he came back to win by stoppage. So I'm looking forward to it.”

Aside from his victory against Saemapetch, ‘The Demolition Man’ has bagged important wins over Rodlek PK Saenchai and Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon to position himself as the No.3-ranked contender.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Liam Harrison can't wait to compete under the ONE spotlight again

The British combat sports superstar, a multi-time Muay Thai world champion, is now at the twilight end of his professional career after a legendary tenure fighting around the globe for various promotions.

But Harrison is now seeking one last fight with Seksan Or Kwanmuang under the world’s largest martial arts organization and believes that it would help him go out on top regardless of the result of that dream match.