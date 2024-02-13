“I’m not scared” – Felipe Lobo won’t back down from tough Jonathan Haggerty tussle inside the Lumpinee Stadium

Third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo has reiterated that he is not intimated to face reigning two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty in their upcoming championship match.

Lobo will challenge Haggerty for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on February 19 as the headliner of the loaded ONE Fight Night 19 card.

During his recent interview with The AllStar’s Youtube channel, Felipe Lobo set the record straight and stated that he is not afraid to fight anyone in the promotion by declaring:

“I'm ready, always ready. We come to the organization to fight, and this is the objective [of every fighter]. So I will fight anyone, anytime I will fight. I don’t care. I’m not scared.”

Lobo exemplified this when he fought the former world champion Nong-O Hama for the 26-pound golden belt in March 2022 at ONE X.

Nong-O was the dominant champion at the time and was a feared knockout finisher, but the Brazilian star still went toe-to-toe against him.

Eventually, he absorbed a third-round knockout but quickly bounced back with a come-from-behind win over Seamapetch Fairtex in his latest outing in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9.

Felipe Lobo plans to overcome tough Jonathan Haggerty test with a KO

Even with his massive heart and determination, Lobo still admits that his upcoming fight will be a hard one because of how quickly Haggerty adjusts mid-fight, plus his overall fight IQ is always on display.

However, the Revolution Muay Thai Phuket is solely focused on knocking out the world champion to make him pay for his constant callouts and avenge the loss of his teammate Fabricio Andrade, thus making him the new king of the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 16.