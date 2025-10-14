  • home icon
  • “He is very good and strong” - Nabil Anane eyes massive showdown with lightweight king Regian Eersel

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 14, 2025 04:57 GMT
Nabil Anane (L) and Regian Eersel (R) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane's goals are as tall as his towering frame.

After achieving superstardom, the 6-foot-4 phenom made it clear he's looking for legacy-defining fights.

Anane expressed interest in facing one of the most feared strikers in the world, the undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Algerian Thai revealed his ambitious plan:

"Well, he is very good and strong. It'll be a very great fight. It won't be easy for me. He's tall, has good hands, good knees, and he's fast. I want to fight him in the future. Maybe in 2 or 3 years, 3 or 4 years, even 5 years.”
Meanwhile, Eersel defended his Muay Thai throne with a spectacular 84-second knockout of George ‘G-Unit’ Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34 in August.

For now, the 21-year-old has some pressing matters to attend to, as his first bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense has been set at ONE 173.

Anane will battle ONE bantamweight kickboxing world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Nabil Anane outlines goals to achieve multi-division supremacy

Nabil Anane started his ONE Championship career at flyweight, but could be in two or perhaps more weight classes above in the coming years.

The Team Mehdi Zatout prodigy is still growing both physically and mentally, and knows he has the talent to conquer multiple weight classes.

Anane described his path to dominance in the same interview:

"If in bantamweight there are no more opponents, I'll move up to featherweight, and I'll do the best in featherweight also. And when I clean up all of featherweight, I'll be the best in lightweight. That's what I want to be. That's my goal."

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

