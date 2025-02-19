"He got 2 left feet" - Belal Muhammad disses Dricus du Plessis' grappling in savage response to fan questioning his chances against 'Stillknocks'

Belal Muhammad and Dricus du Plessis have ignited a social media feud that has captivated MMA fans worldwide.

Ad

The controversy began when Muhammad, setting his sights on a welterweight title shot, criticized du Plessis’ grappling skills and dismissed the middleweight division as the easiest in the promotion.

The fiery exchange intensified when ‘Stillknocks’ replied with a sharp retort on The Ariel Helwani Show, further stoking the rivalry:

"Belal Muhammad probably doesn't even remember the way he fights...I like how he acts as if he has a choice to ever go up to 185 [pounds]. The UFC will never let him...The UFC doesn't even like Belal Muhammad. So what makes him think that? He hasn't even defended his belt once. He's definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The drama escalated after a fan questioned Muhammad’s prospects against the South African champion, remarking:

"If you go up, I’ll watch, but truth be told, you prolly not slamming him like you did Leon, he’s a handful at 185, you gonna have to dance for 5."

In response, Muhammad fired back on social media:

“I don’t gotta pick him up I’ll just push him and he’ll fall over he got 2 left feet.”

Ad

Check out Belal Muhammad's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Khabib Nurmagomedov weighs in on the idea of Islam Makhachev clashing with Belal Muhammad

In a recent interview on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, former UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov voiced strong opposition to a potential clash between Islam Makhachev and welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. Makhachev has hinted at a title shot in the 170-pound division and expressed his ambition to become a two-division champion, fueling speculation over a champion-versus-champion bout.

Ad

Muhammad, who has trained alongside Team Nurmagomedov on several occasions, holds immense respect for the Dagestani fighters. Amid rising rumors, Khabib cautioned that a fight between the two would be difficult to justify:

"Belal and Islam, OK, you have to talk with them. Because my heart, my heart is not OK. It would be hard to prepare Islam to beat Belal. I don’t think that it’s ever going to happen."

Ad

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (26:20):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.