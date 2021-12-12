"He got lumped around and got lucky twice" - Conor McGregor reacts to Dustin Poirier's UFC 269 loss in reply to Nate Diaz's tweet

Conor McGregor has unsurprisingly reacted to rival Dustin Poirier's third-round submission loss to Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269 last night. After Nate Diaz jibed at the Irishman for succumbing twice to Poirier, McGregor responded by saying 'The Diamond' got lucky in those two fights.

The Irishman said Poirier was getting 'lumped around' in both their fights and was lucky to come out with his hands raised on both occasions.

Assessing Poirier's performance at UFC 269, Conor McGregor termed it 'embarrassing', pointing out errors in the Louisianan's closed guard game in the second round of the fight.

"You lanky string of pi*s he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day!" McGregor wrote on Twitter

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @NateDiaz209 😂😂 you lanky string of piss he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day! @NateDiaz209 😂😂 you lanky string of piss he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day!

He also jibed at both Diaz and Poirier for never holding UFC titles by calling them 'runner-up champs'.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @NateDiaz209 Hella times ahhahahaa it’s hella times in the black forge inn tomorrow for proper twelve day bro. Full of it. Sauce Money. Power. Runner up champ yous two are 😂😂 at least yous can say you made championship weight before on the scales at least 😂😂that’s something hahaha @NateDiaz209 Hella times ahhahahaa it’s hella times in the black forge inn tomorrow for proper twelve day bro. Full of it. Sauce Money. Power. Runner up champ yous two are 😂😂 at least yous can say you made championship weight before on the scales at least 😂😂that’s something hahaha https://t.co/Tlb1DBlB6F

Charles Oliveira solidifies himself as the best 155er on the planet by submitting Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier went to war in the much-anticipated headliner of UFC 269 earlier tonight. The lightweight title fight promised to be an absolute barnburner and it delivered big time. Poirier and Oliveira went back-and-forth in the initial exchanges, with 'The Diamond' landing the seemingly harder strikes in the first round.

Charles Oliveira & Dustin Poirier competing for the right to be crowned best in the world! 🏆 The two best lightweights on the planet throwing down!Charles Oliveira & Dustin Poirier competing for the right to be crowned best in the world! 🏆 #UFC269 The two best lightweights on the planet throwing down!Charles Oliveira & Dustin Poirier competing for the right to be crowned best in the world! 🏆 #UFC269 https://t.co/aTZVRLuHWz

He even knocked the Brazilian down in the first round and just when it felt like Oliveira was losing the plot he incredibly managed to recover, like he did in his last outing against Michael Chandler.

In the second round, however, 'Do Bronx' invested in the body with some vicious knee strikes and then brought his superior grappling skills into the game. Once the fight got to the ground, Oliveira gained top position and unleashed a barrage of strikes on 'The Diamond', visibly exhausting him in the process.

Charles Oliveira kept the pressure on Dustin Poirier from the beginning of the third round, pushing him up against the fence and trying to hurt him from the clinch. He beautifully transitioned to Poirier's back from the clinch and managed to apply a rear naked choke, forcing the southpaw to tap.

DO BRONXS DEFENDS HIS TITLE CHARLES OLIVEIRA GETS IT DONE!! 😱😱DO BRONXS DEFENDS HIS TITLE #UFC269 CHARLES OLIVEIRA GETS IT DONE!! 😱😱DO BRONXS DEFENDS HIS TITLE #UFC269 https://t.co/xG8eTjmbzF

With this victory, Oliveira has silenced all his critics and proved that he truly is the best lightweight in the world right now.

