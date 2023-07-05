"He got some of that McGregor medicine" - Tom Aspinall's recent ripped-yet-massive look ahead of Marcin Tybura fight impresses fans

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall is gearing up for his return to action and is in excellent shape. This has led mixed martial arts fans on Reddit to suggest that he may have emulated Conor McGregor's questionable methods.

Aspinall has been on the sidelines since his shocking knee injury suffered in his first main event fight in the UFC against Curtis Blaydes. The injury halted his winning streak in the UFC and resulted in a first career TKO loss.

A fan suggested that he may have used the same substances used by Conor McGregor in his own recovery. While others speculated on the reason behind his massive bulk.

"Looks like he got some of that mcgregor medicine for his broken leg too"

"He’s on that MacGregor diet"

"He's probably on the Duck eggs."

"Damn boi, I’ll have what he’s having"

"Come on guys, anyone can achieve this physique by just eating chicken breast, training hard, getting enough sleep, and taking large amounts of steroids."

Other fans were excited about Tom Aspinall's return to the octagon.

"Can't wait until this man is back, doesn’t get enough credit IMO. he’s truly skilled in all facets of the game and incredibly well rounded, and he’s only 30. still arguably has 5+ years while still being in his prime. Id love to see him come back and just start ripping up the division on his way to a title shot"

Tom Aspinall raring to take on the heavyweight division again

Tom Aspinall is scheduled to face Polish heavyweight Marcin Tybura on July 22, 2023, at UFC on ESPN 49 exactly a year after his injury in the very same arena, the O2 Arena in London.

Aspinall talked about the much-awaited return and the significance of returning to the same venue where he got injured.

“I feel like I need to go back to the O2 Arena and absolutely spark someone," said Aspinall. "And I’m itching to do it to like right that wrong. I want to knock someone out in the O2 Arena. I couldn’t be happier that they’re putting me on the O2, as a main event as well. The same spot that it happened."

Aspinall added:

"Almost a year later to the day. I’ve got a lot to prove, I’ve got a chip on my shoulder and these heavyweights are in for a bad time now, let me tell you.”

Marcin Tybura poses a stern challenge for Tom Aspinall and is currently ranked at No.10 in the heavyweight division. Tybura has lost only once in his last eight fights and has defeated the likes of Serghei Spivac in the run.

