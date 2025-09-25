  • home icon
"He would be a great WWE performer" - Dwayne Johnson lists why UFC champion Tom Aspinall would do well in professional wrestling

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 25, 2025 14:14 GMT
Dwayne Johnson (left) discusses Tom Aspinall
Dwayne Johnson (left) discusses Tom Aspinall's (right) potential WWE move. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently shared his thoughts on Tom Aspinall's potential transition to professional wrestling. He mentioned that Aspinall would be an exciting performer to watch in that environment.

Aspinall is currently the UFC heavyweight champion, having taken the title following Jon Jones' retirement earlier this year. The British fighter is set to defend his title for the first time against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 on Oct. 25. Ahead of the fight, Aspinall hinted at the possibility of facing Johnson in a future WWE matchup.

In a subsequent interview with KISS XTRA, 'The Rock' was asked if he would like to be Aspinall's first opponent in professional wrestling. In response, the WWE legend said:

"I love Tom [Aspinall]. I got a lot of respect for him. I think he would be a great WWE performer. He's a kind of guy you just already know who's just disciplined and committed, and he's a fan, and that's the thing, right? with the fighters. We've had a lot of fighters try and crossover into WWE, and it's not always for everybody. But Tom would be fun."
Check out Dwayne Johnson's comments below:

When Dwayne Johnson talked about hypothetical Tom Aspinall MMA fight

Tom Aspinall made his UFC debut in July 2020. Since then, he has won eight out of his nine fights within the promotion. Remarkably, he has finished seven of those eight fights in the first round.

Highlighting Aspinall's achievements, Dwayne Johnson commented on how he would perform against Aspinall in MMA. Speaking at the UFC Hall of Fame event, Johnson said:

"Love the sport of MMA, as you guys know, and, umm, the respect I have and coming out here, I hear my theme song, [and] I'm like, 'Sh*t, imagine if I was an MMA fighter, like [a] UFC Heavyweight coming out to my music, my theme song, right?' That's cool. Man. Well, I don't know about that. Give it a shot, [the] headline will read, 'Tom Aspinall knocks out The Rock in 8 seconds.' [Laughs]."
Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
