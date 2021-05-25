"He grew up wrestling" - Claressa Shields reveals which boxing champion would do well in MMA

Claressa Shields has named boxing champion Terence Crawford as someone she thinks would do well in MMA.

Crawford is currently undefeated with a perfect record of 37-0 inside the boxing ring and has held multiple championship titles across three separate weight classes.

However, would the boxer be able to survive inside a cage when kicks, elbows, knees, and takedowns are allowed in a fight? Will Crawford be able to handle fighters who have trained in MMA for years?

According to Claressa Shields, he's the one male boxer who can do well in MMA at the moment.

Terence Crawford v Egidijus Kavaliauskas

Claressa Shields explains Crawford's wrestling background

Speaking to The Mac Life, Claressa Shields stated that Crawford has been wrestling throughout his life, and combining it with his boxing skills will make him a feared competitor in MMA.

Claressa Shields also said that fighters who have mastered one striking martial art and one grappling martial art are usually better-rounded than those who focus on a single discipline.

"If I had to choose a male boxer to go and compete in MMA, I'd choose Terence Crawford. I feel like with Terence Crawford's work ethic, and just his background like, all his sons wrestle and he grew up wrestling, he has a great boxing background." Claressa Shields said.

"When I think of MMA that I have been doing for the last six or seven months, if you have a great striking and if you have a great ground game, whether that's jiu-jitsu or judo, I think that those are the two main compartments of MMA that you must have. Everything else is kind of extracurricular but I feel like if you've got boxing and wrestling, you're good."

"And it feels good when you kick somebody!" -- @claressashields talks her move into MMA, and what it's been like to experience the new techniques.. and pain.



FULL: https://t.co/zaodfxtidc pic.twitter.com/9b7PkzXZ8Y — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) May 24, 2021

When Terence Crawford called out Conor McGregor for an MMA fight

Crawford has long been confident in his abilities as a fighter and claimed he is willing to make the switch to MMA for the right kind of money.

He also expressed a desire to fight former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor inside the octagon. Crawford said his wrestling would prove too hot for the Irishman to handle.

"To keep it real, Conor's not a real good wrestler. He may kick the sh*t out of you. You gotta worry about them kicks to the head and them elbows more than him grabbing you. It'd be other things that you'd be having to worry about other than wrestling you."

One fight in boxing 🥊

One fight in MMA 🥋



Bob Arum wants to make a couple of huge fights between Terence Crawford and Conor McGregor 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AzFbUYfiUE — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) January 21, 2020