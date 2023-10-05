“He hasn’t fought anyone like me” – Danial Williams breaks down his advantages over Jonathan Di Bella

ONE Championship veteran Danial Williams says reigning strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella has never fought someone as dangerous as him.

‘Mini T’ will have an opportunity to claim his first ONE world title on Friday night when he heads to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a championship clash with Canadian-Italian world titleholder Jonathan Di Bella.

Having shared the Circle with some of the biggest names in combat sports, including both Superlek and Rodtang, Danial Williams was admittedly frustrated that Di Bella received a ONE world title opportunity in his promotional debut last year.

“He hasn’t fought anyone like me. I’m gonna bring a different level of power to him and a different level like mental tenacity to him because yeah I just feel like he got a quick opportunity as well. His first fight in ONE Championship was a world title shot, and you know I worked my a** off,” Williams said in a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive interview.

“I’ve been there two-and-a-half years taking anything that ONE wants me to fight. So I just feel like I deserve it more and I feel like I’m gonna bring a different level of power, a different level of ferociousness to him compared to what he’s experienced before.”

Danial Williams had an undeniably impressive 2022 campaign, earning three straight wins in mixed martial arts, including knockouts against Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke and Zelang Zhaxi. In March, ‘Mini T’ strapped on the eight-ounce gloves for his promotional kickboxing debut against Superlek.

Williams came up short in that endeavor, but he’ll have the chance to climb to the top of the strawweight kickboxing mountain as he sets out to dethrone Jonathan Di Bella in his first ONE world title defense.

Who leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai with the kickboxing crown on Friday night?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.