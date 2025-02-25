“He has the heart of a lion” - Chatri Sityodtong praises Freddie Haggerty, younger brother of Jonathan Haggerty

Freddie Haggerty has heart and ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong likes fighters who have heart.

Through his first three appearances inside the Circle, the younger brother of ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty looked nothing short impressive, scoring highlight-reel knockouts against Dangkalong, Kaichon, and Kaoklai.

However, Haggerty suffered his first setback inside the Circle at ONE 170, coming up short against Jordan Estupinan—the twin brother of undefeated Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan.

Though Haggerty came up short on the scorecards, he never once backed down, even when it appeared as though Estupinan was seconds away from finishing things inside Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Looking back on the scrap during the ONE 171 post-fight press event in Qatar, Sityodtong lauded Haggerty's toughness.

"One good thing is Freddie showed the world, showed me as well, that he has the heart of a lion," Sityodtong said. "That last fight, man, I don't know how he was standing there. He's got the same heart. He's made with the same DNA as Jonathan. That's how they're definitely brothers from that fight."

It's safe to say that even in defeat, Freddie Haggerty's stock rose significantly at ONE 170.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

Freddie Haggerty's big brother gets back into the win column at ONE 171: Qatar

While Freddie Haggerty failed to see his hand raised in January, February brought another big win to the Haggerty family courtesy of former two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Returning to the Circle at ONE 171: Qatar four months removed from his devastating loss to Superlek in Denver, Colorado, 'The General' delivered a sensational five-round performance against former K-1 titleholder Wei Rui to retain the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Appearing at the post-fight presser, Haggerty had nothing but positive things to say about the Chinese kickboxing star.

"I think the hard thing about it, was everybody was thinking I was going to go in there and destroy him and he shouldn't really be in there with me," Haggerty said. "But he was a great opponent."

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 171: Qatar replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

