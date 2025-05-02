“He helped me a lot” - John Lineker hyped for fellow Brazilian Lucas Gabriel’s Prime Video debut

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker of Brazil is eagerly anticipating the promotional debut of countryman Lucas Gabriel, who faces a stern test against 'The Warrior' Zhang Lipeng of China at ONE Fight Night 31 this weekend.
The 34-year-old American Top Team veteran has firsthand experience of Gabriel's capabilities, having trained with the youngster for a prior world championship fight.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lineker talked about Gabriel and what fans can expect from his fellow Brazilian.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
'Hands of Stone' told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"He's a tough guy, very good on the ground, and has a very good striking. So, training with him for the fight against Fabrício helped me withstand the kicks and knees and stay on my feet. He helped me a lot during my training camp."
This glowing endorsement from one of Brazil's biggest names in MMA highlights Gabriel's versatility, as he prepares for a three-round lightweight MMA bout against the veteran Zhang.
Needless to say, fans can't wait to witness the ONE Championship debut of Lucas Gabriel, and it won't be long.
Lucas Gabriel draws Chinese veteran Zhang Lipeng for ONE debut at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video
Lucas Gabriel will make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut against China's 'The Warrior' Zhang Lipeng.
The two throw down in a three-round lightweight MMA bout.
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2. The event goes down from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and can be viewed in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.